Ravens' Javorius Allen: Two touchdowns in loss

Allen had six carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Steelers and added two receptions for 32 yards.

Although Allen saw just 13 offensive snaps, he made the most of his opportunities by punching in his third and fourth touchdowns of the season. By comparison, Alex Collins led the way with 29 snaps and Danny Woodhead was on the field for 24 plays, showing that Allen is still the third option out of the Baltimore backfield. Allen has played less than 20 snaps in each of the last four games, which coincides with Woodhead's return from a hamstring injury. Look for Allen to maintain a similar role Sunday when the Ravens return to action against the Browns.