James (Achilles) signed a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Ravens on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old was released with a non-football injury by the Broncos after suffering a torn Achilles during a private workout in early May, but he was able to latch on with a new team. James' availability for 2021 remains up in the air, though he has yet to officially be ruled out. Baltimore has Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva set to start at offensive tackle this season, so if they can remain healthy James could be set for reserve duties if cleared to play in 2021.