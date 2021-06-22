Coach John Harbaugh said James (Achilles) could be ready for game action in November or December, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

James inked a two-year deal with the Ravens in early June after being cut by the Broncos following an Achilles, but he apparently isn't facing the extended recovery often associated with the injury. Harbaugh also said "I wouldn't say we're counting on" James being available late in the season, but it's still "possible." The veteran offensive tackle can safely be ruled out indefinitely until there are more concrete updates regarding his return timeline.