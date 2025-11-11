Higgins (knee) is expected to be sidelined for some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins suffered a knee injury in the team's 27-19 win over the Vikings on Sunday, but it's not expected to be season ending for the linebacker. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injury Monday and it's unclear exactly how long Higgins is expected to be sidelined. In the meantime, his absence doesn't carry an impact defensively considering Higgins hasn't logged a snap on defense this season.