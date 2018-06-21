Hill (knee) is a potential candidate to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, John Eisenberg of the Ravens' official site reports.

Against the Colts in Week 16 last season, Hill suffered a devastating knee injury -- one that included damage to both his ACL and MCL. It seems highly unlikely the cornerback would be even remotely ready for training camp next month, leaving the Ravens with the option to place him on the PUP list.