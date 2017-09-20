Play

Hill (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The rookie has yet to play this season after sustaining a hamstring injury late in preseason and has yet to be active for a game. That Hill wasn't practicing Wednesday in any capacity is a discouraging sign for his Week 3 status, but he'll have some time to get back on the field before Baltimore makes its final decision.

