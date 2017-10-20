Ravens' Jaylen Hill: Listed as questionable
Hill (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hill was a full participant in practice Friday, so it doesn't seem like the thigh injury is a major concern. However, since he's at the bottom of the depth chart at cornerback, Hill could remain inactive Sunday.
