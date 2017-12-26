The Ravens placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Hill suffered a devasting knee injury -- one that included damage to both his ACL and MCL -- in the Ravens' Week 16 victory over the Colts. He's still under contract with Baltimore through the 2019 season but isn't certain to return to full health in time for the start of the 2018 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories