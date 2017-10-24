Ravens' Jaylen Hill: One tackle in debut
Hill made his NFL debut Sunday, picking up one tackle and a pass breakup against the Vikings.
The undrafted rookie has been hampered by a thigh injury since the end of training camp, but he was finally active Sunday. Hill saw limited action with just nine snaps, but he comported himself well in the small sample. He's still likely a fringe rotational player at best considering the presence of Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, and Marlon Humphrey at corner.
