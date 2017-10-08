Ravens' Jaylen Hill: Out Sunday
Hill (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Hill was listed as doubtful after being limited in practice throughout the week, so his absence was expected. The 23-year-old has played mostly as a reserve corner and special teams player this season.
