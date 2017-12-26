Hill was diagnosed Tuesday with ACL and MCL tears in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill sustained the ligament damage in Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts and likely will undergo surgery within the next week or two and face a lengthy rehab. The undrafted rookie hasn't seen much action at cornerback this season but was a key contributor on special teams over his six appearances.