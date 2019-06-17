Ravens' Jaylen Smith: Active in minicamp
Smith (leg) participated in June minicamp, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com reports.
An unspecified leg injury limited Smith during OTAs, but his participation in team drills during minicamp reveals that he's since been cleared to return to the field. In any case, the undrafted rookie remains a long shot to land a depth role at receiver in advance of the 2019 campaign.
