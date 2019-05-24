Ravens' Jaylen Smith: Limited at OTAs
Smith was spotted at OTAs with his leg heavily wrapped Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic of The Athletic reports.
Smith was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. The Louisville product has solid speed -- he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the combine -- and could have a decent chance at making Baltimore's roster and joining former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson. This injury obviously makes that pursuit a little more difficult, but it's unknown just how serious it is -- more information should surface as OTAs roll on.
