Ravens' Jaylen Smith: Removed from NFI list
Smith was removed from the Non-Football Injury list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Well that didn't take long. The rookie wideout evidently hadn't past his conditioning test, prompting the Ravens to place the undrafted free agent on NFI list Friday, but Smith was quickly able to remedy the issue. It's possible the 21-year-old could play his way onto the 53-man roster with a solid training camp, so any missed time would have ultimately been a detriment.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...