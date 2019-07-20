Smith was removed from the Non-Football Injury list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Well that didn't take long. The rookie wideout evidently hadn't past his conditioning test, prompting the Ravens to place the undrafted free agent on NFI list Friday, but Smith was quickly able to remedy the issue. It's possible the 21-year-old could play his way onto the 53-man roster with a solid training camp, so any missed time would have ultimately been a detriment.

