Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Hawkins popped up on Wednesday's practice report as a limited participant due to a knee injury, which prevented him from practicing in each of the next two days. He won't play Sunday, and head coach Jesse Minter suggested Friday that Hawkins could be sidelined beyond Week 7. In Hawkins' absence, K'Von Wallace and Keondre Jackson figure to be the top candidates to start alongside Malaki Starks at safety.