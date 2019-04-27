Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Baltimore nabs in third round
The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 85th overall
Ferguson is known as a defensive end but will presumably play outside linebacker for the Ravens at 6-foot-5, 271 pounds. Ferguson set the FBS record with 45 career sacks, and he also owns an absurd career total of 67.5 tackles for loss. His athletic testing couldn't have gone much worse than it did (4.82-second 40, 13.2 agility score) at the Louisiana Tech pro day, but Ferguson's production is compelling and no one develops defenders better than the Ravens. There's an interesting dovetail with this selection: Ferguson could be viewed as the replacement for Terrell Suggs, who previously set the NCAA career sack record with 44 sacks. It might also be worth noting that Suggs tested terribly before his own draft, running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at 262 pounds. Ferguson will in any case struggle to establish mainstream IDP value if he's classified as a linebacker rather than a lineman.
