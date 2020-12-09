site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Clear of illness
RotoWire Staff
Dec 8, 2020
Ferguson (illness) is active for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.
The 24-year-old was questionable due to the illness but will be suiting up for Tuesday's contest. Ferguson could see some snaps in the linebacking corps this week with Matt Judon (ankle) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
