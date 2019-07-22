Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Good to go for camp
Ferguson (undisclosed) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list and will be available for the starting of training camp Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson landed on the NFI on Friday for an undisclosed reason, but the linebacker was able to pass a physical just two days later. Ferguson was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and should be good to go once training camp kicks off Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...