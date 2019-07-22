Ferguson (undisclosed) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list and will be available for the starting of training camp Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson landed on the NFI on Friday for an undisclosed reason, but the linebacker was able to pass a physical just two days later. Ferguson was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and should be good to go once training camp kicks off Thursday.

