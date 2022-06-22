site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Passes away at age 26
RotoWire Staff
Jun 22, 2022
Ferguson has passed away at the age of 26, NFL.com reports.
Ferguson was a third-round pick by the
Ravens in 2019 following his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech. In three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore, the linebacker played 38 games and recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
