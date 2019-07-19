Ferguson (undisclosed) was placed on Baltimore's Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what Ferguson's injury is or how severe it may be. The Ravens selected the linebacker in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after he set the FBS sack record with 45 in his career at Louisiana Tech. Baltimore's rookies report to training camp Wednesday.

