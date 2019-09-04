Ferguson (concussion) wasn't present on Wednesday's injury report.

The rookie out of Louisiana Tech missed the final two preseason games while working through concussion protocol, but he's ready for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. Ferguson is still a project, though, so expect him to operate mainly on special teams in his NFL debut.

