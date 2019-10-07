Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Role will keep growing
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Ferguson's role on defense will "keep expanding" as the season continues, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson recorded his first career tackle during Sunday's win over the Steelers, during which he played 21 snaps. The rookie third-round pick will continue being worked into Baltimore's plans on defense and could play a notable role later in the season, but he isn't yet worth consideration as a weekly starter in IDP formats.
