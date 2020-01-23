Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson: Solid rookie campaign
Ferguson appeared in 14 regular-season contests with the Ravens in 2019, recording 31 tackles (20 solo), 2.5 sacks, one defended pass and one fumble recovery.
Ferguson took some time to acclimate to Baltimore's defensive scheme, but he successfully carved out a rotational role beginning Week 6 and regularly handled 60 percent of snaps on defense per game from that point on. To garner significant IDP consideration for 2020, however, Ferguson will likely need to improve his upside as a pass-rusher.
