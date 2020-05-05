Ravens' Jaylon Moore: Picked up by Ravens

Moore agreed to a deal with the Ravens on Tuesday, Clinton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.

Moore went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Tennessee-Martin product missed five games in his last collegiate season but still managed to produce 292 yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. He is a former high school hurdler and known for his ability to elevate and make catches. The Ravens currently have 12 pass-catchers on their depth chart, so he has his work cut out for him to make the 53-man roster.