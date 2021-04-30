The Ravens selected Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Oweh is all-tools, no-skills at the moment, but he's relatively new to football and could grow quickly thanks to his truly unmatched athleticism. At 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, he's already well-built, which makes his 4.37 40, 39.5-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump that much more absurd. There probably has never been an athlete quite like him in the NFL before, so even if he's raw he has more room for error from a skill set standpoint. The Ravens will try to get him ready to replace free-agent departure Matt Judon, but a 2022 starting role might be more realistic.