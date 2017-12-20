Maclin (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg considers Maclin day-to-day, while head coach John Harbaugh already acknowledged that the wideout is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Colts. Harbaugh also said that Maclin avoided a major injury, perhaps hinting at a return for Week 17 against the Bengals. In the likely event Maclin misses Saturday's game, the Ravens will divvy up his usual snaps between some combination of Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro.