Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Active for SNF
Maclin (back) is active for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
After Maclin was held out of Thursday's practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested the absence was just precautionary. Maclin confirmed that notion with his Friday return as a full participant, though the team still opted to list him as questionable. He figures to primarily work from the slot, facing a slumping Pittsburgh pass defense that won't have Ryan Shazier (concussion) patrolling the middle of the field.
More News
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited with back injury•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Catches four passes versus Lions•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...