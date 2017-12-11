Maclin (back) is active for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

After Maclin was held out of Thursday's practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested the absence was just precautionary. Maclin confirmed that notion with his Friday return as a full participant, though the team still opted to list him as questionable. He figures to primarily work from the slot, facing a slumping Pittsburgh pass defense that won't have Ryan Shazier (concussion) patrolling the middle of the field.