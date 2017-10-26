Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Active for Thursday night
Maclin (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
The Ravens are still without a full complement of receivers with Mike Wallace (concussion) and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) sidelined, but Maclin getting back in the fold is a boon to the passing game. Maclin, who has missed the last two games, has 16 catches on 28 targets for 159 yards and two scores this season, but he hasn't found the end zone since Week 2. With Wallace out, however, it's possible Maclin will see an uptick in targets Thursday.
