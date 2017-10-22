Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Among inactives for Week 7
Maclin (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
One of four Ravens receivers listed on the team's injury report this week, Maclin was expected to return from a one-game absence, but after he tested his shoulder in warmups, the wideout wasn't deemed healthy enough to give it a go. With Maclin, Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) all inactive, the Ravens will have a skeleton crew at wideout led by Mike Wallace, who is dealing with a back injury of his own that rendered him questionable heading into Sunday. The Ravens believe that Maclin will be able to return to the field for a quick turnaround Thursday against the Dolphins in Week 8.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...