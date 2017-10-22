Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Among inactives for Week 7

Maclin (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

One of four Ravens receivers listed on the team's injury report this week, Maclin was expected to return from a one-game absence, but after he tested his shoulder in warmups, the wideout wasn't deemed healthy enough to give it a go. With Maclin, Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) all inactive, the Ravens will have a skeleton crew at wideout led by Mike Wallace, who is dealing with a back injury of his own that rendered him questionable heading into Sunday. The Ravens believe that Maclin will be able to return to the field for a quick turnaround Thursday against the Dolphins in Week 8.

