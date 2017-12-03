Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Catches four passes versus Lions
Maclin caught four of eight targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions.
Maclin tied for the team lead with eight targets, but his long gain went for just 17 yards as he averaged a modest 10.3 yards per catch. He totaled just 40 receiving yards on five catches over his previous two games, but this performance was hardly enough to warrant serious fantasy attention heading into next week's matchup with a tough Steelers defense.
