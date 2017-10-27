Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Catches touchdown in return

Maclin (shoulder) brought in three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.

Maclin's 34-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his first since Week 2 and opened the scoring on the night. The 29-year-old's 17.7 YPC figure was also his best since the opener, with the scoring grab accounting for much of that figure. Maclin has seen a fairly consistent volume of targets over the six games he's played, but he's been victimized by Joe Flacco's generally ineffective play. Coming into the contest, Maclin was averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per catch, a testament to the limitations he's experienced. He'll look to build on Thursday's performance in Week 9 against the Titans secondary.