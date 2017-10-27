Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Catches touchdown in return
Maclin (shoulder) brought in three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.
Maclin's 34-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his first since Week 2 and opened the scoring on the night. The 29-year-old's 17.7 YPC figure was also his best since the opener, with the scoring grab accounting for much of that figure. Maclin has seen a fairly consistent volume of targets over the six games he's played, but he's been victimized by Joe Flacco's generally ineffective play. Coming into the contest, Maclin was averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per catch, a testament to the limitations he's experienced. He'll look to build on Thursday's performance in Week 9 against the Titans secondary.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...