Maclin (knee) could be released in the offseason as the Ravens aim to clear up cap space, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to missing missing four games due to injury, Maclin struggled to career-low marks in receptions (40) and receiving yards (440) during his first season in Baltimore, with his lack of productivity proving problematic for an already weak passing attack. Maclin carries a $7.5 million cap hit for the 2018 season and is due a $1 million roster bonus on March 16, so expect the Ravens to render a decision on his future with the organization by that date. By releasing Maclin, the Ravens would gain $5 million in cap space and afford the front office some more flexibility during the offseason.