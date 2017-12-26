Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Could suit up Week 17
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team hasn't ruled Maclin (knee) out from playing Sunday against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's a healing issue," Harbaugh said of Maclin's knee injury. "Jeremy's always been a quick healer. So, maybe this game."
Harbaugh's comments aren't the strongest endorsement of Maclin's chances of suiting up in Week 17, but the wideout's availability for the regular-season finale should be better sussed out based on his participation level in practices Wednesday through Friday. Maclin missed his third game of the season in the Week 16 win over the Colts, resulting in depth receivers Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro each taking on slightly more involvement in the Baltimore passing attack.
