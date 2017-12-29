Maclin (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that Maclin likely would sit out Week 16 but then return for the regular-season finale. It now appears the veteran wideout will miss the final two games of the season, but there's a good chance he'll have another shot to make an appearance in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro figure to split playing time behind No. 1 receiver Mike Wallace as the Ravens attempt to clinch a postseason berth. Maclin still hasn't returned to practice.