Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Draws season-high eight targets

Maclin (hand) caught six passes for 43 yards on a team-high eight targets in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.

Maclin accounted for 31 percent of Joe Flacco's pass attempts, but it was Mike Wallace who took advantage of Sunday's favorable matchup, catching all three of his targets for 133 yards. This was the passing attack the Ravens likely envisioned prior to the season, with Maclin serving as a high-volume chain mover while Wallace got a few shots down the field. Of course, it hasn't turned out that way in any other game this season, and Maclin is still averaging just 3.2 catches for 31.8 yards on 5.6 targets per game. He'll at least have a good shot to top those modest averages in a favorable Week 6 home matchup with the Bears.