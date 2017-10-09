Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Draws season-high eight targets
Maclin (hand) caught six passes for 43 yards on a team-high eight targets in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.
Maclin accounted for 31 percent of Joe Flacco's pass attempts, but it was Mike Wallace who took advantage of Sunday's favorable matchup, catching all three of his targets for 133 yards. This was the passing attack the Ravens likely envisioned prior to the season, with Maclin serving as a high-volume chain mover while Wallace got a few shots down the field. Of course, it hasn't turned out that way in any other game this season, and Maclin is still averaging just 3.2 catches for 31.8 yards on 5.6 targets per game. He'll at least have a good shot to top those modest averages in a favorable Week 6 home matchup with the Bears.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...