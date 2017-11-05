Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday
Maclin (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
He's listed as questionable on the official injury report and was limited in practice all week. Maclin did play through the same injury last week, however. Despite this report, fantasy players will still want to check his status before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.
More News
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Won't take contact Thursday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Still limited at practice•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Catches touchdown in return•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Active for Thursday night•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for third straight week•
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...