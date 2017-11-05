Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday

Maclin (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He's listed as questionable on the official injury report and was limited in practice all week. Maclin did play through the same injury last week, however. Despite this report, fantasy players will still want to check his status before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.

