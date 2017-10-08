Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday
Maclin (hand) is expected to play Sunday against Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Maclin is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was able to fully practice all week, so this report confirms the prevailing thought that he'll play. Still, it's not official so fantasy owners will need to check his status before kickoff.
More News
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Technically listed as questionable•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Struggles in loss to Steelers•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Shut down by Jags•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Scores again in Week 2•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...