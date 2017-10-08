Play

Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday

Maclin (hand) is expected to play Sunday against Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maclin is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was able to fully practice all week, so this report confirms the prevailing thought that he'll play. Still, it's not official so fantasy owners will need to check his status before kickoff.

