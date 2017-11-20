Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Held to 34 yards
Maclin caught four of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.
Maclin was heating up before Baltimore's Week 10 bye, but he couldn't keep it going against a shaky Green Bay secondary. He's landed between four and nine targets in every game this season, mostly working out of the slot in the NFL's least aggressive passing attack. While Baltimore's devotion to short passes theoretically should work in Maclin's favor, it was actually a pair of running backs -- Alex Collins and Danny Woodhead -- who finished first and second in targets Sunday. Maclin draws another favorable matchup in Week 12 when the Ravens host the Texans.
