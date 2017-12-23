Maclin (knee) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Colts.

With Maclin out this week, Chris Moore is in line to see added wideout snaps Saturday, while working opposite Mike Wallace. Meanwhile, TE Ben Watson could see his share of looks from QB Joe Flacco, with running backs Alex Collins and Danny Woodhead also candidates to contribute to the team's Week 16 pass-catching mix.

