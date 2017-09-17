Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Injures shoulder Sunday
Maclin is being evaluated by the Ravens' medical staff after suffering a right shoulder stinger during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns.
Maclin could be in danger of missing a significant portion of Sunday's contest if his shoulder injury turns out to be debilitating, while Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro figure to see additional snaps alongside fellow receiver Mike Wallace in the meantime. An update regarding Maclin's official status should become available upon the release of additional information.
