Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Labeled questionable for Sunday

Maclin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

For the second straight week, Maclin was no more than a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he'll hope to avoid a different fate by the time game day arrives after he was held out of last Sunday's loss to the Bears. Despite turning in a meager 159 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions through five contests, Maclin remains a top target in an anemic Baltimore passing attack and should be guaranteed an ample snap count if he suits up in Week 7.