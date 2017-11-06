Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Leaves late after reinjuring shoulder
Maclin (shoulder) caught eight of nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.
Maclin set up Mike Wallace's one-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left by getting his team down to the five-yard line with a 15-yard catch over the middle, but took a hit to his injured shoulder on the play and wasn't heard from again. The veteran wide receiver will have next week's bye to recover and should hopefully be able to suit up in Week 11 at Green Bay after topping 9.0 standard fantasy points in four of seven games played this year.
