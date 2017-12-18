Maclin (knee) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Maclin seems to have avoided a serious injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the veteran wideout will have a tough time avoiding at least one absence with the team on a short week. It doesn't help that the Ravens have minimal incentive to rush Maclin back, as they're heavily favored to emerge victorious against a slumping, injury-ravaged Colts team. Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro are all candidates to take on Maclin's vacated snaps.