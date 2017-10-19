Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited again Thursday

Maclin (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Maclin was limited throughout practices last week before ultimately being inactive for the Ravens' loss to the Bears, so his limited workload in practices Wednesday and Thursday don't offer much reassurance that he'll be ready to go for Baltimore's Week 7 matchup with Minnesota. The veteran's uncertain status for Sunday's game looms larger than normal with the health of three other wideouts -- Mike Wallace (back), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) -- on similarly shaky ground.