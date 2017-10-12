Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited again Thursday
Maclin (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The shoulder injury restricted Maclin's involvement in practice for the second day in a row, but there hasn't been any indication from the Ravens that they expect the veteran receiver to miss Sunday's game against the Bears. With quarterback Joe Flacco struggling to move the ball on offense, Maclin has seen his production suffer as a result. After scoring touchdowns in both of the first two weeks of the season, Maclin hasn't found the end zone the last three games while logging a combined 10 catches for 72 yards.
