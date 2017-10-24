Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited at practice Tuesday

The Ravens listed Maclin (shoulder) as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

With a pair of limited practices under his belt to begin the new week, Maclin appears to be trending toward suiting up Thursday against the Dolphins, which would certainly be a boon for a Ravens squad that has five of its top six wideouts on the Week 8 injury report. Maclin practiced in a limited fashion throughout the past two weeks before ultimately sitting out losses to the Bears and Vikings, but the Ravens are optimistic the veteran will buck the trend this time around.