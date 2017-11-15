Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited at practice

Maclin (shoulder) wore a no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Maclin still hasn't logged a full practice since he originally injured his shoulder in a win over the Raiders on Oct. 8. He returned from a two-game absence to face the Dolphins in Week 8 and Titans in Week 9, catching 11 of 14 targets for 152 yards and a score between the two contests. Maclin did aggravate his shoulder in the closing seconds of that Week 9 outing, but there haven't been any reports suggesting it was a major setback. Maclin should be on track to play Sunday in Green Bay, assuming he's able to continue practicing in some capacity Thursday and Friday. Should Maclin end up missing the game, Baltimore would turn to some combination of Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Moore alongside Mike Wallace.