Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Maclin (shoulder) wore a no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Coming out of a bye week, Maclin still hasn't logged a full practice since he originally injured his shoulder in a win over the Raiders on Oct. 8. He returned from a two-game absence to face the Dolphins in Week 8 and Titans in Week 9, catching 11 of 14 targets for 152 yards and a score between the two contests. Maclin did aggravate his shoulder in the closing seconds of that Week 9 outing, but there haven't been any reports suggesting it was a major setback. He should be on track for Sunday' s game in Green Bay, assuming he's able to continue practicing in some capacity Thursday and Friday. Should Maclin end up missing the game, Baltimore would turn to some combination of Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Moore alongside Mike Wallace.
More News
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Leaves late after re-injuring shoulder•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Suits up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Won't take contact Thursday•
-
Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Still limited at practice•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...