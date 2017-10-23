Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited Monday

Maclin (shoulder) was limited at Monday's walk-through practice.

Maclin is maintaining his activity level from the past two weeks, so it's difficult to forecast whether his first game action since Week 5 is possible Thursday against the Dolphins. Logging every practice rep either Tuesday or Wednesday would pave the way for a return, but ultimately his listing on the latter day will shed light on Maclin's situation.

