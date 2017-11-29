Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited to one cath

Maclin caught one of five targets for six yards in Monday's 23-16 win over Houston.

The yardage marked a season low for Maclin. The veteran receiver has garnered solid opportunities in Baltimore, seeing at least five targets in each game since Week 2, but the production hasn't been there with just one score since Week 2 and one game of over 60 yards all season. He's flashed some of his old dynamism this season while being reunited with offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, but Baltimore is too conservative and run-heavy on offense to give Maclin much room to strut his stuff